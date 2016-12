Cooling off

Genaro Molina / LAT

COOLING OFF: Elda Matherne, right, and friend Bridget Smith dip their feet in floodwater in front of Matherne's home in Barataria, La., south of New Orleans. Water was 2 feet deep in many houses in Jefferson Parish, and much of the region remained without power.

