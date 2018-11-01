U.S.-Russia space partnership has had its ups and downs, but failed launch might end up helping

Though the crew survived, the two agencies were not out of the woods yet. Soyuz is the only way to reach the space station, and until the cause of the failure could be identified, no other Soyuz rockets would fly. And the current station crew could stay no later than December. If Soyuz didn’t get cleared for launch before them, the space station would have to be abandoned — ending a 20-year streak of human presence in orbit and jeopardizing the largest international project ever undertaken during peacetime.