Trump confounds U.S. allies, and China may benefit from diminished trust in America, survey finds

Since taking office, Trump has been unstinting of his praise for Russian President Vladimir Putin — a pattern that has attracted the attention of critics. Whether the Trump campaign colluded with Russia to bolster his presidential bid is still being investigated by special counsel Robert S. Mueller III. But Trump’s public hailing of Putin isn’t necessarily translating into warm feelings for the United States on the part of ordinary Russians. A majority see the relationship with the United States as having deteriorated over the past year, and 7 in 10 of those surveyed said they had low confidence in Trump.