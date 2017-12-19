Could 'positive train control' have prevented the Washington Amtrak crash? Here's how it works

Kathryn Elsesser /AFP/Getty Images

An Amtrak high-speed train derailed from an overpass on Dec. 18, 2017, near Tacoma, Wash., killing multiple people and sending cars flying off a bridge and onto a busy interstate.

An Amtrak high-speed train derailed from an overpass on Dec. 18, 2017, near Tacoma, Wash., killing multiple people and sending cars flying off a bridge and onto a busy interstate. (Kathryn Elsesser /AFP/Getty Images)