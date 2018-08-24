Anchorage has a homeless problem too, but in the woods, not on skid row

Not far away was a large encampment in the process of deconstruction. A man who looked to be in his mid-30s and declined to give his name was hauling belongings on a sled. Jacobson said he’d known the man for years and wasn’t sure where he was taking his things, but it couldn’t have been far away because he returned a few minutes later for another load. Already, workers were reporting camps being reestablished down the trail near a popular park.