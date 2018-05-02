Tanning seal hides on the edge of the world: A foothold in the global economy in rural Alaska

All around the squat one-story building are signs of just how hard it is operating a business hundreds of miles from the nearest road and best reached by a small bush plane. The tannery's ceilings are extra low to cut down on heating costs. There is a small wind turbine outside to add supplemental power. In a backroom are the giant wooden drums that spin the hides dry as a last step in the tanning. Next to them are bulky bags of sawdust shipped up from the Lower 48. Sinnok buys each bag at $10.11, but by the time it's been freighted all the way to Shishmaref the per-bag cost is $70.