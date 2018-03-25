Congressman Michael McCaul: Bombing suspect called himself a 'psychopath'

Mark Roessler, 57, lives across the street from where Conditt moved in last year, a mile from his parents. Conditt and his father had purchased the home in a quiet neighborhood known as Old Town, and spent months remodeling it together. Roessler said he got to know Conditt's father, Pat, during the project and said he was "kind of envious" of the time he spent working with his son. He said Mark Conditt was "polite, very quiet and respectful."