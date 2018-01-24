Targeting ‘dope boy cars,’ a bag of masks: Corruption highlighted in Baltimore Gun Trace Task Force testimony

» In one incident, police took a man's house keys, ran his name through databases to find his address, went into the home without a warrant and found drugs and a safe. The officers cracked open the safe, which had about $200,000 inside. They took $100,000 out, closed the safe back up, then filmed themselves pretending to open it for the first time. "Nobody touch anything," Jenkins can be heard saying on the video, which was played for jurors.