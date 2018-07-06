Advertisement

Singer Chris Brown arrested on felony assault charge in Florida

By
Jul 06, 2018 | 4:30 AM
| WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.
Singer Chris Brown arrested on felony assault charge in Florida
Chris Brown performs as part of the BET Experience at Staples Center in June. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

Singer Chris Brown walked off stage after his concert in Florida on Thursday night and into the hands of waiting sheriff's deputies, who arrested him on a felony battery charge and booked him into the Palm Beach County Jail.

A sheriff's spokeswoman said the entertainer was released after posting $2,000 bond on the battery charge issued by the sheriff's office in Hillsborough County. No details about the allegations in the arrest warrant were immediately available.

Advertisement

The 29-year-old entertainer's record of violence includes a guilty plea to felony assault for beating up his then-girlfriend Rihanna in 2009 and a 2016 arrest on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon.

He's currently in the middle of his Heartbreak On A Full Moon Tour.
Advertisement
Advertisement