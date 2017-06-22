Cosby jury is mum on deadlock, but one report says they voted 10-2 to convict

The names of the jurors in the Bill Cosby sexual assault case that ended in mistrial last week have been revealed, but how they behaved while deliberating remains shrouded in mystery.

A report from ABC News about the case — in which Cosby had been charged with three counts of aggravated indecent assault for a 2004 incident involving former Temple University staffer Andrea Constand — cited an anonymous juror.

The person said 10 jurors voted to convict and two to acquit on two of the three counts before the group disbanded after a hopeless deadlock Saturday. A third count, which specifically alleged that Constand was unconscious during the assault, had only one holdout for acquittal.

“There was no budging,” the juror said, describing a process in which the 12-person panel deliberated for 53 hours over six days before the judge called a mistrial.

The Times could not verify the juror’s account.

The judge in the case, Steven T. O’Neill, ruled Wednesday that the juror names could be revealed, citing a limited 1st Amendment right for the media to publish them.

But — along with the prosecution and defense, who came together on a motion to suppress the names — he worried that any discussion about how they voted could prejudice a new jury.

In announcing the ruling he also issued strict guidelines for how jurors were allowed to speak to the media.

“Jurors shall not disclose anything said or done in the jury room by any of their fellow jurors that may disclose their thoughts or opinions,” he said of the jurors, who had been bused from the Pittsburgh area to the Norristown, Pa., courtroom several hundred miles away, where they were sequestered for two weeks. “Jurors shall not disclose arguments or comments made, or votes cast, by fellow jurors during deliberations.”

This followed courtroom instructions Saturday in which he reminded jurors they had no obligation to talk to the media and that any interviews they gave could have a chilling effect on future deliberations.

Calls by The Times to numbers believed to belong to the 18 panelists — 12 jurors and six alternates — did not result in any interviews with jurors. A family member of one of the jurors, Robert Dugan, answered the phone but said that he had “left for the night” and did not wish to speak after the long ordeal.

Only one juror has come forward to be identified: Michael McCloskey, an alternate who said he would “probably” have voted to convict.

A new trial is expected to start by October. The prosecution has said it will again mount a case that features Constand as the key witness.

The defense has maintained Cosby’s innocence and said it will continue to fight the charges. It is also likely, a lawyer for Cosby told The Times this week, to file various motions seeking to stop a retrial.

