Bill Cosby found guilty of sexual assault in first celebrity trial of the #MeToo era

"In my experience — 42 years as an attorney — that generally in a criminal case involving rape and sexual assault, the testimony of one woman alone without any other accusers against a celebrity or powerful person is often not enough," Allred said. "So in a he-said-she-said, generally it's the he-said who prevails with his denial. Of course, here it's a she-said, she-said, she-said, she-said, she-said against a he-said. That's my feeling about a how a woman's word — women even under oath — may not be considered to be of as much value. What does it take for women to be believed?"