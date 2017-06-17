Mistrial declared in Bill Cosby sexual assault trial

A Pennsylvania judge declared a mistrial Saturday in the case against Bill Cosby after a jury was unable to come to a unanimous decision, an inconclusive finale to one of the most high-profile sexual assault cases in years.

Cosby was charged with three counts of aggravated indecent assault in an incident involving former Temple University basketball staffer Andrea Constand at his home in suburban Philadelphia in 2004.

Over the last 10 days, jurors heard the entertainer's defense that the encounter was consensual, while Constand, taking the stand and facing Cosby for the first time, testified that Cosby drugged her and robbed her of the ability to consent.

Had he been found guilty, Cosby, 79, would have faced a maximum of 10 years in prison on each count.

Prosecutors said immediately they would retry the case, and Judge Steve T. O’Neill said he would try to schedule a new trial within 120 days.

The judge had sent jurors back for more deliberations Thursday after they initially reported a deadlock.

Jurors asked for several portions of testimony to be reread, including Cosby’s admissions in the past that he had offered Qaaludes to women. Later, jurors requested a definition of “reasonable doubt.”

The judge concluded Saturday that they could not reach a verdict.

“Do you agree that there’s a hopeless deadlock that cannot be resolved by further deliberations?" he asked after calling the jurors in a little after 10 a.m. EDT. All jurors said yes, and O’Neil said, "After 52 hours of deliberation, which is probably one of the most courageous, selfless acts I've ever seen in the criminal justice system, I'm compelled to grant a mistrial."

Victims rights groups had looked to the Cosby case as a milestone in a climate in which sexual violence by powerful men has historically gone unpunished. The failure to reach a verdict promises to be especially frustrating to the approximately 60 women who have stepped forward in the last 2½ years to accuse Cosby of similar acts.

Cosby has contended from the beginning that he and Constand were involved in a romantic relationship and there was no coercion.

The jury — seven men and five women from the Pittsburgh area, including two African Americans — spent more than four days deliberating, asking for large portions of testimony to be reread aloud in court.

“Each of you has a duty to consult with one another and to deliberate with a view to reaching an agreement if it can be done without violence to your individual judgment,” O'Neill told the jury after their initial deadlock. But such efforts proved fruitless.

Cosby’s lawyers had tried to sow reasonable doubt by pointing out inconsistencies in Constand’s account, particularly with respect to the date of the alleged attack. They pointed out that she and Cosby maintained contact for months after the alleged attack.

The prosecutor in the case, Montgomery County Dist. Atty. Kevin Steele, brought in expert witnesses who said that maintaining such contact is common among people who have been sexually assaulted by someone they know. The state also fortified its case with testimony from Constand's mother and another Cosby accuser, former Hollywood agent’s assistant Kelly Johnson, who testified she was the victim of a similar assault by Cosby.

Over more than a week of testimony, jurors heard from a number of experts, police officers and accusers, as well as portions of a deposition and the police interview with Cosby.

The prosecution argued that Constand looked to Cosby purely as a mentor. The unidentified pills Cosby gave her during dinner at his home in January 2004, Constand testified, left her powerless to resist when he digitally penetrated her.

The comedian has insisted that their interaction was consensual, part of a romantic relationship that began before 2004 and formed the basis of their encounter that January night.

To bolster that, the defense offered evidence that they remained in contact after the encounter, both in person and on the phone. But Constand said she returned Cosby’s calls and saw him when necessary out of politeness and fear for her job — Cosby was a Temple trustee.

The verdict brings to a close one of the most high-profile sexual assault trials in years. It is likely to be hailed by victims’ rights groups, who said Cosby epitomized an ethos of privilege when it comes to sex crimes.

Constand’s assault claim took more than a decade to find its way into the courts. The fact that it made it to trial at all suggests both the strength and limits of star power. Testimony revealed a celebrity who had repeated encounters with women, but formed relationships awkwardly.

Constand caught Cosby’s eye after being introduced to him by a Temple trustee.

“I don’t know her; she doesn't know me,” Cosby said, describing in the deposition how he was careful in how he approached Constand.

“Everybody knows you, Mr. Cosby,” the questioner countered.

“Not really,” he replied.

Cosby said he’d hoped, upon meeting Constand, that their interactions would “lead to some kind of permission or no permission, or how you would get to wherever you’re going to wind up.”

The trial opened a window into Cosby’s life — how he maintained homes in Philadelphia, Los Angeles, New York and Massachusetts, and gave Constand his phone number in Philadelphia because his wife wasn’t there.

He also maintained a chef who would cook meals to order for guests and would often be the only other person in the suburban Philadelphia home.

Cosby would have the chef cook Constand dinner, but wouldn’t join her in the meals. Instead he would pop in regularly to check how she was doing.

The trial marked the first time Constand had publicly spoken about her encounter with the entertainer.

Her testimony was frequently more procedural than emotional, but the shape of her narrative was similar to that of other women who have accused Cosby of sexual assault — though those other stories never resulted in prosecution and weren’t mentioned in court in this case due to statutes of limitations.

Constand described how, on the night in question, she began to lose her mental capacities after ingesting three pills that Cosby had offered her. He told her, she said, that they were herbal. “Little friends,” he called them.