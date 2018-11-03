Jury selection in 'El Chapo' trial set to begin Monday in New York

“The defendant blithely dismisses the government’s well-documented security concerns for its cooperating witnesses stating that many of them are incarcerated,” U.S. attorneys wrote to Judge Brian Cogan just days before jury selection was set to begin. “Regardless of where the cooperating witnesses and/or their families are located, the capability of the defendant and his co-conspirators to harm witnesses and their families extends well beyond the reach of Mexico and other Latin American countries.”