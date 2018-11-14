Judge admonishes ‘El Chapo’ attorney for ‘hyperbolic’ claims about U.S. government

A federal judge dealt a blow to the defense in the trial of Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman early Wednesday, ruling to sharply limit what attorneys can argue in a case his lawyer called “a straight frame-up” by the U.S. government.
“The government’s motives are not on trial here,” Judge Brian Cogan warned defense attorney Jeffrey Lichtman. “Your opening statement handed out promissory notes it’s not going to be able to cash."
The prosecution was even more forceful.
“Mr. Lichtman’s calculated decision to disregard the Court’s order has prejudiced the government,” U.S. attorneys wrote in a late-night motion on Tuesday. “To attempt to rectify that prejudice, the Court should strike the statement and instruct the jury to disregard it.”
Though Cogan chided Lichtman for his “hyperbolic” claims about the American justice system, he declined federal prosecutors’ “radical” request to strike the defense attorney’s half-finished opening statement. Instead, he gave jurors a set of unusual and detailed instructions about how they should interpret what they had heard the previous day.
“There were some references in Mr. Lichtman’s opening to certain conduct of the government that might be considered outrageous,” he told the jury. “The conduct of the government is for me to decide, not you.”
With just 10 minutes to rewrite his statement, Lichtman took aim at the government’s collaborating witnesses, insinuating that most would walk free at the end of the trial. In a move that seemed out of step with the immigrant and minority-heavy New York jury, he warned that “they come to America, they don’t suddenly become human and American and respect the law.”
Among the foreign villains he sketched were one man with a 4-gram-a-day cocaine habit — “that’s four frat parties on a Saturday night in the ’80s” — and another who sought drug smuggling advice from his mom. A third had allegedly paid off the president of Honduras.
“These men need to cooperate against one man to get out of jail — ‘El Chapo’ Guzman,” Lichtman said, repeating, “He’ll be free among you soon,” after each name.
Guzman sat mostly impassive in his lavender shirt and royal purple tie, even as Lichtman went on to paint his high-profile client as broke, grandiose and a reckless chaser of fame.
“For better or worse, he enjoyed the notoriety,” Lichtman said.
Guzman’s former beauty queen wife herself seemed to relish the limelight of court, appearing with an entourage of supporters in a blue velour blazer, tight black pants and black stilettos. Guzman looked at her between conferences with the court interpreter.
Sharp is a special correspondent.