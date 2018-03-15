Multiple people killed, vehicles crushed as pedestrian bridge collapses at Florida university

A pedestrian bridge being built across a busy eight-lane highway collapsed at Miami's Florida International University on Thursday, killing an unknown number of people, injuring at least 10 and crushing vehicles under massive slabs of concrete, authorities said.
Search-and-rescue teams raced to hunt for survivors who might be buried in the rubble, drilling into the debris and using search dogs and special microphones. A doctor reported that his hospital treated 10 people injured in the collapse, two with critical injuries.
"The main focus is to rescue people," said Miami-Dade Police Director Juan Perez.
"There are several fatalities," said Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Alex Camacho, noting it was too early to even estimate how many people may have been killed.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Division Chief Paul Estopinan said at a news conference Thursday afternoon that officials could not say how many people might be trapped in the debris. "I can assure you that our teams are still in rescue-and-search mode … to try to locate any viable patients."
Estopinan said more than 100 technicians would work overnight to move aside concrete in their search. Cranes, bulldozers and other heavy equipment were moved to the scene. The National Transportation Safety Board said it would send investigators to inspect the failed bridge.
"We're working our way into the pile to create holes so we can physically see," Estopinan said.
Miami Mayor Carlos Gimenez said on Twitter that he was "actively monitoring this tragic situation" while abroad on business.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with the people affected by this tragedy and with the first responders who are on the scene," Gimenez said.
Florida International University has a student body of about 54,000, according to the school's website. Students are on spring break this week. The school set up a center on campus for family and friends of the victims.
The 950-ton, 174-foot pedestrian bridge was assembled by the side of the highway and moved into place Saturday to great fanfare. The $14.2-million span connected the university campus and the city of Sweetwater. Though it stands above a busy highway, it was not yet open to foot traffic.
"We have a national tragedy on our hands with the collapse of this bridge," Sweetwater Mayor Orlando Lopez said at a news conference.
In a statement, the university said, "We are shocked and saddened about the tragic events unfolding at the FIU-Sweetwater pedestrian bridge."
The span, formally known as the FIU-Sweetwater UniversityCity Bridge, was built by MCM and designed by FIGG Bridge Engineers, according to the university.
It was built as a "rapid span installation," in which the bridge was prefabricated, then swung into place before its central support tower was built. On Thursday, all that remained standing were the pillars on the south side of the bridge.
FIGG Bridge Engineers said in a news release Thursday that it was "stunned by today's tragic collapse" and that "our deepest sympathies are with all those affected by this accident."
The firm said that in its 40-year history, "nothing like this has ever happened before. Our entire team mourns the loss of life and injuries associated with this devastating tragedy, and our prayers go out to all involved."
MCM, also known as Munilla Construction Management, said in a tweet: "Our family's thoughts and prayers go out to everyone affected by this terrible tragedy."
U.S. Rep. Carlos Curbelo, a Republican who represents the area, called the university "the heart of the entire South Florida community."
Curbelo said he was "extremely disconcerted" by the collapse. "As soon as the immediate needs have been met, we need to get to the bottom of what happened today and ensure that it never happens again."
Florida Gov. Rick Scott and Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) were on their way to the scene. Rubio, who says he has taught at the university for the last decade as an adjunct professor, tweeted that he was praying for victims and the first responders working to save them.
"The road under the collapsed bridge is heavily used by so many people in Miami," the senator tweeted. "This is such a horrifying tragedy."
Trischitta writes for the Sun Sentinel. Times staff writer Michael Livingston and the Associated Press contributed to this report.
UPDATES:
3:12 p.m.: This article was updated throughout with staff reporting.
12:50 p.m.: This article was updated with the number of vehicles crushed in the collapse.and additional details.
12:12 p.m.: This article was updated with reports of multiple injuries.
This article was originally published at 11:35 a.m.