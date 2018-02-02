Florida's system for barring felons from voting is unconstitutional, federal court rules

"A person convicted of a crime may have long ago exited the prison cell and completed probation. Her voting rights, however, remain locked in a dark crypt," Walker wrote in the ruling released Thursday. "Only the state has the key — but the state has swallowed it. Only when the state has digested and passed that key in the unforeseeable future, maybe in five years, maybe in 50 … does the state, in an 'act of mercy' unlock the former felon's voting rights from its hiding place."