'Pray for us' says Florida's governor; monster hurricane Irma makes landfall in the Keys

Hurricane Irma made landfall in the Florida Keys Sunday morning, inundating the storied low-lying islands and propelling a vanguard of blinding rains, shrieking winds and precipitous floods over a far larger swath of Florida.

“Pray for us,” Fla. Gov. Rick Scott said before dawn as Irma’s eyewall began moving over the lower Keys. Just after 9 a.m., it made landfall on Cudjoe Key with top sustained winds of 130 mph, the National Hurricane Center in Miami said.

With the Category 4 storm on a havoc-filled trajectory up Florida’s Gulf Coast, much of the state was a jumbled tableau of overflowing shelters, boarded-up buildings and deserted streets in normally bustling urban centers. Palm trees blew sideways or snapped off under the assault; tree branches flew like missiles; an estimated 800,000 were without power.

In Miami, 100 miles from the Keys, almost horizontal sheets of rain were whipping through a downtown filled with the reverberation of the wind. Fallen branches and toppled trees lined the streets, which were beginning to pool with water.

The storm posed unprecedented peril to all of Florida, whose peninsula is only 140 miles across—the monster hurricane is more than twice that width. Irma’s westward tack spared Miami a direct blow, but enormous storm surges threatened the city. Tornado warnings were issued for several South Florida counties, including populous Miami-Dade and Broward.

Nearly 6.5 million people were told to flee, leading to days of jam-packed highways and frantic searches for gasoline amid one of the nation’s largest emergency evacuations ever.

Floridians had a grim preview: the storm’s destructive power was on full display last week as it left a trail of destruction across the eastern Caribbean, barreling up through the palm-fringed Leeward Islands and killing at least two dozen people.

After briefly weakening, Irma again gained power over the warm Florida Straits, returning to Category 4 status. The current track called for it to hit the vulnerable cities of Tampa Bay and St. Petersburg, a zone with a population of around 3 million, on Monday, which would be the first direct hit on the area by a hurricane in nearly a century.

More than 36 hours after being pummeled by what was still then a Category 5 storm, a shaken Cuba was still assessing the damage Sunday. Initially, the storm had not been expected to make landfall there, but it passed directly over a string of islands off the northern coast.

