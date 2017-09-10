Hurricane Irma weakens to a Category 2 storm as eye passes over Naples

Hurricane Irma weakened to a Category 2 storm Sunday after making a second ferocious landfall near Naples, sending floodwaters surging into downtown Miami and along the Florida Gulf Coast.

As the storm tracked its way northward toward Tampa, water was sucked from part of Tampa Bay, exposing a muddy expanse that would normally be underwater — a frightening portent of flooding to come when that water, and more, comes rushing back.

The cities bracketing the bay — Tampa and St. Petersburg, with a population of some 3 million people between them — were forecast to be clobbered later Sunday by sustained hurricane-force winds.

“We are about to get punched in the face by this storm,” declared Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn. William “Brock” Long, administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, told ABC it was a “worst-case scenario” for Florida’s west coast.

By mid-afternoon, Irma had hit Marco Island, near Naples, bearing blinding rains and sustained winds of 115 mph, gusting to 130 mph. Later, the National Hurricane Center reported that sustained winds had ebbed to 110 mph as the eye of the storm passed over Naples.

Still, the storm was likely to maintain hurricane strength at least through Monday, despite “significant weakening" over land, the center said.

Before dawn, Irma’s eyewall began moving over the lower Florida Keys. Just after 9 a.m., it made landfall on Cudjoe Key with top sustained winds of 130 mph, the National Hurricane Center in Miami said.

The storm’s passage by no means marks the end of the danger. "Once this system passes through, it's going to be a race to save lives and sustain lives," Long said on "Fox News Sunday."

In a token of the storm’s widening fury, a first-ever tropical storm warning was issued for the city of Atlanta, according to the National Weather Service. President Trump, monitoring the hurricane’s advance from the presidential retreat at Camp David, spoke with the governors of Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina and Tennessee — all states that could be affected as Irma plows northward.

With the storm on a havoc-filled trajectory, much of the state was a jumbled tableau of overflowing shelters, boarded-up buildings and deserted streets in normally bustling urban centers. Palm trees blew sideways or snapped under the assault; tree branches flew like missiles; an estimated 1.5 million people were without power.

In Pinellas County, which encompasses St. Petersburg, officials braced for Irma's arrival. The St. Petersburg chief of police announced a curfew beginning at 5 p.m. Sunday, and the mayor said rescuers would not be able to respond to emergency calls once winds exceeded 40 mph. Sheriff’s deputies hurried to relocate 1,000 inmates from the Pinellas County Jail. Tampa is also enforcing a curfew, starting at 6 p.m.

An overnight curfew was also announced in Miami, 100 miles from Irma’s initial landfall in the Florida Keys. Almost horizontal sheets of rain were whipping through downtown. The wind seemed to come simultaneously from all directions.

Even before the height of the storm, parts of central Miami began filling with floodwaters. Whitecaps were visible on Brickell Avenue, a main north-south waterfront artery, and other major streets flooded as well.

The wind weaponized debris and even coconuts from palm trees, and powerful gusts threatened some two dozen construction cranes dotting Miami. At least one of them collapsed in Sunday’s winds, officials said.

Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times A TV reporter braces against the wind and walks towards safety, as Hurricane Irma approaches in Miami A TV reporter braces against the wind and walks towards safety, as Hurricane Irma approaches in Miami (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

Even amid the storm’s ravages came small points of light. A woman in Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood went into labor and emergency responders were unable to reach her, so doctors coached her through the birth by phone, the city of Miami reported on Twitter. Sunday morning, mother and baby — a girl — were safely transported to Jackson Hospital by fire crews, the city reported.

The storm posed unprecedented peril to all of Florida, whose peninsula is only 140 miles across — the monster hurricane is more than twice that width. Irma’s westward tack spared Miami a direct blow, but enormous storm surges threatened the city. Tornado warnings were issued for several South Florida counties, including populous Miami-Dade and Broward, and some inland counties in central Florida, as far north as Polk County.

Gov. Rick Scott hearkened back to a huge storm that roared across South Florida a quarter-century ago, Hurricane Andrew. “This is like Andrew, but this is Andrew for a whole state,” Scott said on CBS’ “Face the Nation.”

In Florida alone, more than 6.5 million people were told to flee, leading to days of jam-packed highways and frantic searches for gasoline amid one of the nation’s largest emergency evacuations ever. More than half a million others were ordered to evacuate in Georgia.

In downtown Fort Myers, on Florida’s southwest coast, street signs ​​​flapped violently in the wind. Sheets of rain came down sideways. The hurricane’s leading edge was so strong that it was hard to walk a block. Ominously, the Caloosahatchee River’s level had dropped sharply, its lowered tide likely heralding a storm surge.

Some seemed ill-equipped to face an epic storm.

“I got rum, cheese, tortillas,” said Michael Gandy, a sunburned 77-year-old, who was keeping an eye on his boat from a marina-side apartment complex in Fort Myers.

People who had left everything they owned behind could only worry and wait as the wind and water reached a crescendo.

“I’m worried I won’t have a house to go back to,” said Diana Frana, who fled her canal-side home in Cape Coral, on Fort Myers’ outskirts.

Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times In Fort Myers, Fla., winds blow over empty streets. In Fort Myers, Fla., winds blow over empty streets. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

Florida’s lifeblood is tourism, so the storm-stranded included many from out of state — and from outside the U.S. An Argentine family, the Mureoccas, spent a week at Disney World, but were thwarted when they tried to fly back to Buenos Aires after visiting Miami Beach.