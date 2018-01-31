Trump's Guantanamo Bay order may be largely symbolic, but it renews debate

On the campaign trail and as president-elect, he railed against the release and transfer of prisoners from Guantanamo. Most of these — 532 — were made under President George W. Bush, and 197 by Obama. Trump has praised the facility as an appropriate destination for "bad dudes," and last year raised the prospect of sending Uzbek national Sayfullo Saipov, the suspect in a truck attack on a Manhattan bike path that killed eight people, to Guantanamo. The idea, which legal experts said would have been highly complicated, was dropped.