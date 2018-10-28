Coming home: A Korean War veteran who was an MIA for decades is finally buried on home soil

Charles McDaniel ended up following in his dad’s footsteps, becoming a medic and a chaplain in the Army. He began looking into his father’s records in recent years, but they didn’t reveal a lot. He had served in World War II through five campaigns in Europe. He left the Army in 1945 and became a truck driver for the coal mines. He reenlisted as the Korean War began to ramp up. He was 25 when he is believed to have died during the Battle of Usan.