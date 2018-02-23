Leaving Las Vegas? Check your bags, grab your boarding pass and dump that pot

Airports are just the latest venue to adapt to the new laws and a more mellow view by the public about marijuana consumption. It's a long way from the days when celebrity arrests at the airport for pot possession resulted in scandalous, splashy headlines. The arrests still happen, but are far less high profile. Remember Fifth Harmony singer Lauren Jauregui's arrest at Dulles Airport in 2016? Or Wiz Khalifa's at El Paso International Airportin 2014? Probably not, neither drew much attention.