Advertisement

On the 50th anniversary of his death, a nation remembers Martin Luther King Jr.

By Los Angeles Times
Apr 04, 2018 | 11:40 AM
On the 50th anniversary of his death, a nation remembers Martin Luther King Jr.
A woman holds up an image of Martin Luther King Jr. in Memphis, Tenn., on the 50th anniversary of his assassination. (Brendan Smialowski / AFP/Getty Images)

Organizers expect hundreds of thousands of people to attend events commemorating the 50th anniversary of the assassination of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. At 6:01 p.m. — the exact moment when King was shot — a bronze church bell perched on a scaffold above the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tenn., where King was killed, will toll 39 times — once for each year of King's life.

50th anniversary of the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr.
People carrying signs with the "I Am A Man" slogan from the 1968 sanitation workers strike gather for a rally on Beale Street in Memphis, Tenn., part of the observance of the 50th anniversary of the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr. Rick Musacchio / EPA / Shutterstock
50th anniversary of the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr.
People get ready to march in Memphis, Tenn., in commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr. Brendan Smialowski / AFP/Getty Images
50th anniversary of the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr.
Marchers gather at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial in Washington, D.C., to walk to a prayer service on the National Mall to mark the 50th anniversary of King's assassination. Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images
50th anniversary of the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr.
Milton A. Williams, left, pastor of Pennsylvania Avenue AME Zion Church in Baltimore, and Ruth LaToison Ifill join others at the A.C.T. to End Racism rally on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday. Jacquelyn Martin / Associated Press
50th anniversary of the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr.
On Tuesday, the Rev. Jesse Jackson pauses on the balcony outside room 306 at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tenn. It was the spot where he was standing when Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated 50 years ago. Joe Raedle / Getty Images
A member of the Braves staff wears a patch on his uniform marking the 50th anniversary of the death
A member of the Atlanta Braves staff wears a patch marking the 50th anniversary of the death of civil rights leader Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. before a baseball game against the Washington Nationals in Atlanta. John Bazemore / Associated Press
50th anniversary of the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr.
Julie Kenny, of Sheffield, England, listens to a recorded speech of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. play in the sanctuary of Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, where King preached, on the 50th anniversary of his assassination. David Goldman / Associated Press
Advertisement
Advertisement