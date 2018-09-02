Private service for Sen. John McCain precedes burial at Naval Academy

One scheduled speaker at the service, fellow Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, said he would tell the audience that "nobody loved a soldier more than John McCain, that I bear witness to his commitment to have their back, travel where they go, never let them be forgotten. The public may be tired of this war called the war on terrorism, but John McCain never was. And he had their back and he gave them what they need to win a fight we can't afford to lose."