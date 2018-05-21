Whether amateurs or the sport's best, MMA fighters flock to an Albuquerque gym known for producing champions

Reaching the big stage on prime-time promotions like UFC requires a delicately applied recipe of confidence, training and creativity. That's where the art comes in, the way a fighter selects which tools to use. Maybe an attack based on Thai kickboxing. Or wrestling. Or boxing. All disciplines have their place in a fighter's arsenal. It's not uncommon for the most popular fighters to also be the most creative, and among them is Jones, who likes to land elbow to jaw.