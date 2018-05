Teachers fill North Carolina capital's streets demanding better pay, more resources

North Carolina teachers earn an average salary of about $50,000, ranking them 39th in the country last year, the National Education Assn. reported last month. Their pay increased by 4.2% over the previous year — the second-biggest increase in the country — and was estimated to rise an average 1.8% this year, the NEA said. But the union points out that that still represents a 9.4% slide in real income since 2009 due to inflation.