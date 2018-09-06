Advertisement

On the heels of statewide Pennsylvania investigation, New York Catholic dioceses subpoenaed in sex abuse inquiry, source says

By Associated Press
Sep 06, 2018 | 10:45 AM
On the heels of statewide Pennsylvania investigation, New York Catholic dioceses subpoenaed in sex abuse inquiry, source says
A group of nuns walk through St. Peter's Square at dawn on Monday in Vatican City. Tensions in the Vatican are high following accusations that Pope Francis covered up for an American ex-cardinal accused of sexual misconduct. (Spencer Platt / Getty Images)

New York Atty. Gen. Barbara Underwood has subpoenaed all eight Roman Catholic dioceses in the state as part of an investigation into the handling of sex abuse allegations.

A law enforcement source familiar with the investigation but not authorized to speak publicly told the Associated Press the subpoenas went out Thursday.

Advertisement

The subpoenas seek documents relating to abuse allegations, payments to victims or findings from internal church investigations.

Underwood's office is pursuing a civil investigation into the church's response to abuse reports and has also reached out to local prosecutors authorized to convene grand juries or pursue criminal investigations.

Church officials say they will cooperate.

The announcement comes three weeks after a grand jury investigation reported alleged rampant sexual abuse of more than 1,000 children by about 300 priests in Pennsylvania.

'Like a playbook for concealing the truth': Pennsylvania grand jury details how Catholic Church allegedly covered up priest abuse »
Advertisement
Advertisement