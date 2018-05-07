Faces of the NRA in Dallas: A meeting, exhibition and political act all in one

Addyson "Alpha Addy" Soltau, 9, poses with an M&P 15-22 Sport rifle, the gun she shoots with, while visiting the Smith & Wesson booth at the National Rifle Assn. meeting in Dallas. Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times John Mikesell, 16, of Pittsburgh wears a ghillie suit, often used during hunting, while walking around the exhibition floor at the NRA meeting in Dallas. Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times Richard Lavender, 82, a Marine from Parker, Texas, is a proponent of open carry laws and says he always wears his Smith & Wesson Model 642 on his hip when leaving the house. Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times Twins Jerry Gooldin, left, of Columbus, Ohio, and John Gooldin of New Port Richey, Fla., both 67, have made an annual vacation of the NRA Annual Meetings & Exhibits. Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times Brenda King, the "Boot Baroness" of Fort Worth, Texas, shows off her "Red Carpet Ready" boot, which sells for $195, at the 2018 NRA Annual Meetings & Exhibits in Dallas. Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times Deke Rivers of Ocala, Fla., an exhibition shooter, performs gun tricks at the booth of Eagle Grips, one of his sponsors that makes custom grips for his pistols, at the NRA meeting in Dallas. Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times Be the first to comment Hide Comments Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by SolidOpinion. Advertisement