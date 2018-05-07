Advertisement

Faces of the NRA in Dallas: A meeting, exhibition and political act all in one

By
May 06, 2018 | 7:25 PM
Maj Toure of Philadelphia, the founder of Black Guns Matter, is photographed at the 2018 NRA Annual Meetings & Exhibits inside Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in downtown Dallas. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Addyson "Alpha Addy" Soltau
Addyson "Alpha Addy" Soltau, 9, poses with an M&P 15-22 Sport rifle, the gun she shoots with, while visiting the Smith & Wesson booth at the National Rifle Assn. meeting in Dallas. Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times
John Mikesell
John Mikesell, 16, of Pittsburgh wears a ghillie suit, often used during hunting, while walking around the exhibition floor at the NRA meeting in Dallas. Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times
Richard Lavender, 82,
Richard Lavender, 82, a Marine from Parker, Texas, is a proponent of open carry laws and says he always wears his Smith & Wesson Model 642 on his hip when leaving the house. Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times
Twins Jerry Gooldin, left, and John Gooldin
Twins Jerry Gooldin, left, of Columbus, Ohio, and John Gooldin of New Port Richey, Fla., both 67, have made an annual vacation of the NRA Annual Meetings & Exhibits. Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times
Brenda King, the "Boot Baroness" of Fort Worth, Texas
Brenda King, the "Boot Baroness" of Fort Worth, Texas, shows off her "Red Carpet Ready" boot, which sells for $195, at the 2018 NRA Annual Meetings & Exhibits in Dallas. Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times
Deke Rivers of Ocala, Fla.
Deke Rivers of Ocala, Fla., an exhibition shooter, performs gun tricks at the booth of Eagle Grips, one of his sponsors that makes custom grips for his pistols, at the NRA meeting in Dallas. Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times
