A Washington state town had become listless. Then a bar came to town and everything began to change

This may be why, as Waterhouse willingly concedes, "When I complain about McMenamins, those things don't seem to bother a lot of people. They've preserved some beautiful properties and not done anything really horrible to them. They do create these really incredible spaces, like the Baghdad Theatre and Crystal Ballroom. Even if you have no use for the bars or not-quite-good food or almost-acceptable beer, they've woven themselves into the city's cultural life in a way that a chain that was just out to make money would not have done successfully."