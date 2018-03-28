Did Pulse nightclub shooter's wife help in the attack? Jury weighs her fate

A jury is now deliberating the fate of Noor Salman, the widow of Pulse nightclub gunman Omar Mateen, who is accused of aiding her husband in a bloody attack that left 49 people dead and dozens injured.
The 12-member jury will weigh whether to convict Salman, 31, of obstruction of justice and of aiding and abetting Mateen in providing material support to a foreign terror organization, the Islamic State.
In closing arguments early Wednesday, Salman's attorneys said Mateen had no reason to involve his wife in his plan to carry out the June 12, 2016, mass shooting.
"Why would he tell her?" defense attorney Charles Swift asked. "I cannot think of an earthly reason for it. I cannot think of one. What could she help him with?"
Swift and fellow defense attorney Linda Moreno repeated the same advice for the 12 men and woman who will decide Salman's fate: "Use your common sense."
"Why would Omar Mateen confide in Noor, a woman he clearly had no respect for?" Moreno asked. "She was not his peer, she was not his partner, and she was not his confidant."
But prosecutors responded that the government is not obligated to prove that Salman was an extremist like her husband, or knew where or specifically how he planned to strike.
Prosecutors said the government need only show that her actions helped him to carry out the attack, which Mateen claimed was in support of Islamic State.
The trial, prosecutor Sara Sweeney said, comes down to "what the defendant knew and what she did."
"She does not have to be his equal in the attack, and in fact she is not," Sweeney said.
Indeed, Sweeney argued that the Pulse nightclub was not Mateen's intended target.
Initially, he hoped to strike at the nearby Disney Springs resort, the prosecution said.
"The target of that terrorist attack was not the Pulse nightclub .... The target of his attack was Disney," Sweeney told jurors.
Sweeney's argument echoed cellphone evidence that placed Mateen at Disney Springs, near Epcot, and at EVE Orlando, another downtown-area club, in the hours leading up to his attack at Pulse.
But Sweeney added a new detail: She showed the jury photos of a baby stroller and doll that were found in the car Mateen drove to the nightclub.
Mateen initially planned to conceal his gun in the stroller in order to get it into Disney Springs, Sweeney argued.
