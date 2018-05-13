Mother's Day for Parkland moms: An empty, aching feeling

Lori Alhadeff has preserved the bouquet and vase that her 14-year-old daughter, Alyssa, bought for Lori's birthday on Feb. 11, three days before the massacre. April Schentrup brightens when she thinks of the "Sonnet to Mom" that her 16-year-old daughter, Carmen, shared with her the night before Carmen read it in class on Valentine's Day, a few hours before she died. Linda Beigel Schulman has daily chats with the big, blow-up photograph of her son, Scott Beigel, which she brought from the 35-year-old geography teacher's funeral to her home on Long Island, N.Y.