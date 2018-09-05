Plane quarantined at JFK after 10 passengers fall ill on flght

A plane was quarantined at New York's Kennedy Airport after about 10 passengers became ill aboard a flight from Dubai.
The Emirates flight landed at about 9:10 a.m. Eastern. The airline said the passengers were getting medical attention "as a precaution."
Video from news helicopters showed the jet sitting on the tarmac surrounded by emergency vehicles and ground control personnel.
Passengers were exiting the plane with their luggage and getting on buses.
A spokesman for New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said representatives of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention were on the scene.
Airline representatives did not immediately respond to an email requesting information.
A New York Police Department counter-terrorism division tweeted that it was monitoring what appeared to be a "medical situation."
8:25 a.m.: This article was updated with the number of sick passengers.
This article originally published at 7:25 a.m.