Senate narrowly confirms Pompeo as Trump's second secretary of State

After a bruising confirmation battle, the full Senate on Thursday narrowly confirmed CIA Director Mike Pompeo as President Trump's second secretary of State, a man who Trump said shared his worldview and opinions on key foreign policy issues.
The vote was 57 to 42, an unusually low margin of approval for a secretary of State, a position that normally draws broad bipartisan support to give a president his chosen candidate to conduct foreign policy.
Pompeo, 54, will immediately face major challenges, including whether Trump will follow through with his vow to withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal by a self-imposed May 12 deadline, and planning for a potential nuclear summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un by mid-June.
After Pompeo is sworn in, he will attend a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Brussels on Friday, the State Department said.
The vote reflected widespread Democratic opposition to Pompeo over his hawkish positions after he was elected to Congress from Kansas in 2010, and previous statements seen as biased against Muslims and gays, lesbians and transgender people.
Many opponents also worried that Pompeo would fail to serve as a counter-balance to what one Democratic senator called Trump's "worst instincts."
"I expect our chief diplomat to have a vision for diplomacy," Sen. Robert Menendez of New Jersey, the ranking Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said on the Senate floor ahead of the vote.
Pompeo "failed to express any tangible diplomatic strategism," Menendez added. "He failed to be forthright with the committee, and finally, I do not have a satisfactory answer to the question: Which Mike Pompeo am I being asked to vote on?"
Supporters said Pompeo's seven years in Congress, and especially his last 15 months as CIA director, prepared him for the job as America's top diplomat. Having the president's ear, they said, will enhance his ability to influence foreign policy decisions.
The vote was unusual because Senate votes for secretary of State are typically lopsided even when the other party controls the chamber. Moreover, secretaries typically serve a full term with the president.
Under President Obama, John F. Kerry won Senate approval by a vote of 94 to 3 in 2013, and Hillary Clinton was approved by 94 to 2 in 2009. President George W. Bush's two picks also sailed through. Condoleezza Rice was confirmed by a vote of 85 to 13 in 2005, and Colin Powell was approved by acclamation in 2001.
Only Rex Tillerson, Trump's first secretary of State, faced such substantial opposition. His confirmation vote last year was 56 to 43, with a large group of Democrats voting in opposition.
Trump fired Tillerson, a former CEO of Exxon Mobil, via Twitter last month after the two repeatedly clashed over policy issues.
Pompeo limped out of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Monday after Democrats on the committee all lined up against him. With one Republican absent, the vote initially was a tie. Rep. Chris Coons (D-Del.) then changed his vote to "present" to allow the nomination to proceed to the full Senate.
Pompeo arguably tried out for the job by conducting a secret diplomatic mission for Trump, visiting Pyongyang on April 8 to meet with the North Korean leader and discuss planning for the summit.
Trump told "Fox & Friends" in a telephone interview Thursday that he is looking at three possible dates and five potential sites for the talks. Trump said earlier this week that his goal is to get Kim to give up all his nuclear weapons.
Trump also has made clear he wants to withdraw from the Iran deal, which was negotiated by six world powers with Iran in an effort to block Tehran from building nuclear weapons. U.S. officials say Iran has complied with terms of the accord, but Trump considers it too lenient toward the Islamic Republic.
Pompeo had condemned the agreement, but he testified at his Senate confirmation hearing two weeks ago that he was disposed to "fixing rather than nixing" the deal, and would seek more intrusive monitoring and other changes.
Pompeo vowed in the hearing to help rebuild the State Department, which is suffering low morale and depleted ranks, after a year of budget cutting that Tillerson's critics said eroded the administration's ability to conduct foreign policy and influence events abroad.
Some analysts say Tillerson was following Trump's directives to streamline a department he didn't support, so it is not yet clear whether Pompeo will have a free hand to replenish the ranks.
Trump has nominated Gina Haspel, a veteran intelligence officer, to replace Pomeo as head of the CIA. Her Senate confirmation hearing is scheduled for May 9.
