Trump urges officers and immigration officials to be 'rough' on 'animals' terrorizing U.S. neighborhoods

President Trump on Friday called for police and immigration officials to be “rough” with suspected gang members in order to rid the country of “animals” he said are terrorizing communities.
“Please don’t be too nice,” Trump told police recruits at Suffolk County Community College in Brentwood, a heavily Latino suburb of New York. “Like when you guys put somebody in the car and you’re protecting their head, you know the way you put their hand so they don’t hit their head and they’ve just killed somebody … you can take that hand away.’’
Scoffing at calls for political correctness, Trump renewed his pledges to build a wall along the Mexican border. He blamed the Obama administration for admitting criminals into the United States.
“The previous administration enacted an open-door policy to illegal immigrants from Central America,’’ he said. “As a result MS-13 surged into the country and scoured, just absolutely destroyed, so much in front of it.”
He referred to Mara Salvatrucha, or MS-13, a primarily Salvadoran gang that started in Los Angeles in the 1980s and has spread into other communities. The gang is blamed for 17 killings in Long Island since the beginning of last year.
“Few communities have suffered worse at the hand of these MS-13 thugs than the people of Long Island,’’ Trump told the recruits. “They have transformed peaceful parks and beautiful quiet neighborhoods into bloodstained killing fields. They are animals.”
“They’re going to jails and then they’re going back to their country, or they’re going back to their country, period. I’m talking about liberating our towns. It’s like seeing a movie, like in the old Wild West,” Trump said.
In the previous six weeks, Trump said 1,400 immigrants in the country illegally had been detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
Hundreds of demonstrators protested outside the community college, complaining that arbitrary arrests have terrorized the community nearly as much as the gangs.
The American Civil Liberties Union said said that nine teenagers had been detained on Long Island for wearing T-shirts or caps mistaken for gang colors — in particular the logo of the Chicago Bulls, which uses horns that resemble MS-13 symbols.
“These practices are forcing children to fear both the gang and the government,” said New York Civil Liberties Union Suffolk County director Irma Solis in a statement. “We’ve heard from children who are afraid to go to school or go outside their homes because they’re scared they will be picked up by ICE and separated from their loved ones — and all because someone may have misunderstood a T-shirt.”
