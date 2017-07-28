Trump urges officers and immigration officials to be 'rough' on 'animals' terrorizing U.S. neighborhoods

President Trump on Friday called for police and immigration officials to be “rough” with suspected gang members in order to rid the country of “animals” he said are terrorizing communities.

“Please don’t be too nice,” Trump told police recruits at Suffolk County Community College in Brentwood, a heavily Latino suburb of New York. “Like when you guys put somebody in the car and you’re protecting their head, you know the way you put their hand so they don’t hit their head and they’ve just killed somebody … you can take that hand away.’’

Scoffing at calls for political correctness, Trump renewed his pledges to build a wall along the Mexican border. He blamed the Obama administration for admitting criminals into the United States.

“The previous administration enacted an open-door policy to illegal immigrants from Central America,’’ he said. “As a result MS-13 surged into the country and scoured, just absolutely destroyed, so much in front of it.”

He referred to Mara Salvatrucha, or MS-13, a primarily Salvadoran gang that started in Los Angeles in the 1980s and has spread into other communities. The gang is blamed for 17 killings in Long Island since the beginning of last year.

“Few communities have suffered worse at the hand of these MS-13 thugs than the people of Long Island,’’ Trump told the recruits. “They have transformed peaceful parks and beautiful quiet neighborhoods into bloodstained killing fields. They are animals.”

“They’re going to jails and then they’re going back to their country, or they’re going back to their country, period. I’m talking about liberating our towns. It’s like seeing a movie, like in the old Wild West,” Trump said.

In the previous six weeks, Trump said 1,400 immigrants in the country illegally had been detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Hundreds of demonstrators protested outside the community college, complaining that arbitrary arrests have terrorized the community nearly as much as the gangs.

The American Civil Liberties Union said said that nine teenagers had been detained on Long Island for wearing T-shirts or caps mistaken for gang colors — in particular the logo of the Chicago Bulls, which uses horns that resemble MS-13 symbols.

“These practices are forcing children to fear both the gang and the government,” said New York Civil Liberties Union Suffolk County director Irma Solis in a statement. “We’ve heard from children who are afraid to go to school or go outside their homes because they’re scared they will be picked up by ICE and separated from their loved ones — and all because someone may have misunderstood a T-shirt.”

CAPTION Associate Deputy Atty. Gen. Robert K. Hur lays out the Justice Department's plan to execute the executive orders of President Trump focusing on violent crime and criminal immigration enforcement. Associate Deputy Atty. Gen. Robert K. Hur lays out the Justice Department's plan to execute the executive orders of President Trump focusing on violent crime and criminal immigration enforcement. CAPTION Associate Deputy Atty. Gen. Robert K. Hur lays out the Justice Department's plan to execute the executive orders of President Trump focusing on violent crime and criminal immigration enforcement. Associate Deputy Atty. Gen. Robert K. Hur lays out the Justice Department's plan to execute the executive orders of President Trump focusing on violent crime and criminal immigration enforcement. CAPTION Deputy White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders says any disagreements among White House staff is because he "hires the very best people" and discourages "group-think." Deputy White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders says any disagreements among White House staff is because he "hires the very best people" and discourages "group-think." CAPTION Ashley Gonzalez was sent a letter of admission to UC Irvine. Just weeks before the fall term begins, however, the university has rescinded the offer. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) Ashley Gonzalez was sent a letter of admission to UC Irvine. Just weeks before the fall term begins, however, the university has rescinded the offer. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) CAPTION Video shot on Samuel Chang's cell phone on the Halloween night he was physically confronted by three men including two off-duty Los Angeles firefighters. (Courtesy Taylor Ring Law Firm) Video shot on Samuel Chang's cell phone on the Halloween night he was physically confronted by three men including two off-duty Los Angeles firefighters. (Courtesy Taylor Ring Law Firm) CAPTION There's one candidate for California's next governor who the cannabis industry supports by a longshot. USC acknowledges it could have better handled the recent scandal over its med school dean's drug abuse. Analysis: Trump's war on the elites. Republicans may resort to a 'skinny repeal' on Obamacare. There's one candidate for California's next governor who the cannabis industry supports by a longshot. USC acknowledges it could have better handled the recent scandal over its med school dean's drug abuse. Analysis: Trump's war on the elites. Republicans may resort to a 'skinny repeal' on Obamacare.

barbara.demick@latimes.com

Twitter: @BarbaraDemick

ALSO

Michael Bloomberg talks gun control, empowering cities and Trump: 'I was a manager; he was not'

Trump's border wall prototypes in San Diego delayed until the winter

President Trump said 'our guys are rougher' than the violent gang MS-13. What did he mean?

Trump touts 'big progress' in fight against MS-13