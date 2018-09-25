Trump to emphasize dangers from Iran in his U.N. address — and then Iran will fire back

President Trump is expected to claim foreign policy successes for his “America first” agenda and turn his wrath on Iran when he speaks to the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday.

Hours later, Iran’s president, President Hassan Rouhani, will take his turn at the same U.N. podium — and is expected to fire back at Trump’s decision in May to withdraw from the 2015 nuclear accord with Tehran and reimpose economic sanctions.

Trump is scheduled to deliver his address at 10:15 a.m. Eastern time.

U.S. officials have said there are no plans for Trump to meet Rouhani during his four-day visit to New York, although he has said he is willing to meet Iran’s leaders.

In his speech, Trump is expected to highlight his diplomatic outreach to North Korea over the last year and his claim that dictator Kim Jong Un promised at a June summit in Singapore to give up his nuclear arsenal — even though no proof has yet emerged to support that assertion.

The nuclear negotiations with North Korea appear to have stalled, and U.N. nuclear monitors and U.S. intelligence agencies have found no evidence that North Korea has dismantled or given up its nuclear program or weapons arsenal.

Trump will mostly focus his comments on what he has called Iran’s malign activities in the Middle East, including ballistic missile tests and support for militant groups in Yemen, Syria, Iraq and Lebanon.

“We've imposed very stringent sanctions on Iran,” Trump’s national security advisor, John Bolton, said Monday, “and more are coming.”

Bolton and Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo said they were not pushing for regime change in Iran, a goal that contributed to the disastrous 2003 invasion of Iraq by the George W. Bush administration.

But the Trump administration wants to see “massive changes” in Iran’s behavior, Bolton said.

Trump hopes that a campaign of “maximum pressure,” including new sanctions and other measures, will force Iran to come to the bargaining table, just as global sanctions helped bring it into the 2015 nuclear deal that Trump abandoned.

Analysts say that’s not likely. The nuclear deal is still supported by Russia, China and much of Europe, and the Islamic Republic has shown no willingness to make significant concessions to Trump.

