Trump returns to the U.N. General Assembly, the kind of multilateral group he disdains. But he loves the stage

President Trump made quite a splash at the annual United Nations gathering of world leaders last year.
From the podium of the cavernous General Assembly, he blasted North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un as “Rocket Man,” threatened to “totally destroy” North Korea, and warned of global peril from “loser terrorists” and the “wicked few.”
It was standing room only for presidents, prime ministers and diplomats curious about America’s most undiplomatic president.
When Trump returns to the U.N. podium Tuesday, he is expected to claim that his brash diplomacy has eased tensions with North Korea and that Islamic State is on the run. He also will discuss the opioid crisis, the danger of nuclear proliferation and his “foreign policy success,” according to Nikki Haley, the U.S. ambassador to the U.N.
She said Trump also will make clear that he does not see international alliances and organizations — including U.N. agencies — as other presidents have.
“He’ll also lay down a marker that while the United States is generous, we’re going to be generous to those who share our values, generous to those who want to work with us, and not those that try and stop the United States or say they hate America, or are counterproductive to what we’re doing,” she told reporters at the U.N.
Some analysts expect Trump to deliver a less fiery speech this year, if only because his top target has changed. He now boasts of his “warm” feelings for North Korea’s Kim, whom he met in June during a summit in Singapore, and still hopes to revive the stalled denuclearization talks.
While at the U.N., Trump is expected to meet with South Korean President Moon Jae-in to receive a private message from Kim. Both Kim and Trump have said they hope to meet again this year, and the White House has said it is working to arrange another summit.
“I think the president’s speeches will have much less bomb throwing than last year,” said Jon Alterman, senior vice president at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a nonpartisan Washington think tank. “Most importantly, President Trump isn’t new for the world.”
Iran may bear the brunt of Trump’s harshest rhetoric this year for what the administration considers its malign behavior, including support for militants in Yemen, Lebanon, Iraq and elsewhere.
According to a senior administration official, Trump plans to repeat his claim that the Iran nuclear deal “failed” — despite continued reports from the U.N. nuclear watchdog that Iran is complying with it — and is likely to scold Europeans for continuing to try to salvage the international agreement that Trump withdrew from in May.
He will face a more jaded audience than last year, however. Many leaders have sized up Trump’s blustery rhetoric, are wary of the policy havoc he can wreak, and are finding ways to navigate with or around him, diplomats say.
Trump’s foreign policy includes a visceral disdain for most alliances and multilateral organizations, including the U.N. He has criticized the organization as bloated and ineffective, and cut U.S. funding and participation from several agencies and pacts, including the U.N. Human Rights Council, International Criminal Court, and mechanisms for peacekeeping and aiding refugees.
Trump roiled the Group of 7 summit in Quebec in June, scolding his allies and suggesting Russia be allowed to rejoin the group, which kicked Moscow out in 2014 for its illegal annexation of Crimea.
At a NATO summit in July, his demands triggered an emergency session when he suggested the U.S. might withdraw from the trans-Atlantic military alliance, the bedrock of post-World War II peace in Europe.
Trump declared victory at every turn and glowed in the limelight, a performance that played far better with his supporters back home than with traditional U.S. allies overseas.
"He just uses these things … to show his base that he's onto these foolish multilateral structures, that he's proud to go in there and give them the lecture they've never had," said Christopher R. Hill, a former U.S. ambassador to four countries who served Republican and Democratic presidents.
U.S. allies "have come to an understanding that Trump is what he is. They're just trying to get through the next two years and hoping he's not reelected," Hill said.
A former White House aide, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss his former boss, said Trump doesn’t dislike the organizations as much as he claims.
"He may not believe wholeheartedly in the mission of the U.N. or NATO or any multilateral body," said the former aide. "But he doesn't hate going to these things as much as people think. As much as he may grumble and complain, he relishes the world stage."
At a rally Thursday night in Las Vegas, the president explicitly suggested something nefarious about world leaders engaging in multilateral collaboration at the U.N. or elsewhere.
"The American people voted to reject this corrupt globalism," he said. "Hey, I'm the president of the United States. I’m not the president of the globe."
Most European allies, still smarting from Trump's withdrawal from the Paris climate accord and the Iran nuclear deal, are resigned to playing defense, hoping to preserve existing agreements rather than formulating new ones.
"During this presidency, there's much more to destroy than to build, and I think that's what everyone is worried about," said Rachel Rizzo, a fellow at the Center for a New American Security, a bipartisan Washington think tank.
U.S. allies who first thought they could work with Trump “are getting upset and sick of it,” Rizzo said. "Instead of kowtowing to Trump, foreign leaders are pushing back more against his foreign policies and trying to see if these structures can be maintained even without a strong U.S. presence."
Some experts see the decline of U.S. political influence around the globe in the Trump era.
“Many countries are looking elsewhere,” said Stewart M. Patrick, senior fellow for global governance at the nonpartisan Council on Foreign Relations. “If the United States draws back, it’s not as if the vacuum isn’t filled. Increasingly it is being filled by China.”
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres recently reflected publicly on the United States’ shrinking ability to influence world events.
Last year, Guterres welcomed Trump to the U.N. with a public expression of gratitude for Trump's insistence that other countries contribute more to its coffers.
This month Guterres lamented that Trump has pushed the United States into "a number of conflicts of different natures — in relation to trade, in relation to other situations,” while disengaging from important global agreements.
The U.S. role “that was a dominant factor in international relations just a few decades ago is today less clear,” he told the Atlantic magazine.