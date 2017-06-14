Virginia shooting: What we know so far about the victims

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) was shot and badly wounded at a congressional baseball practice Tuesday in Alexandria, Va., but he was only the best known of the victims of the shooting.

Four others — including two Capitol Police officers — also were among the injured.

Scalise was in critical condition Wednesday afternoon, the hospital reported.

Scalise, 51, is the third-ranking Republican in the House. He has deep political roots in Louisiana. Before arriving in Washington, he served in both the Louisiana state House and Senate for more than a decade.

A staunch supporter of President Trump, Scalise was reelected in November with nearly 75% support over his Democratic challenger.

Two U.S. Capitol police officers assigned to Scalise’s security detail were injured as they exchanged gunfire with the shooter.

Also wounded were a former congressional staff member who works as a lobbyist and a staffer for Rep. Roger Williams (R-Texas).

The shooter, identified as James T. Hodgkinson, died in custody as a result of wounds he suffered during the incident.

David Bailey, Capitol Police special agent

Bailey, 32, has been with the Capitol Police since April 2008. He previously served with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Originally from Rio de Janeiro, Bailey went to high school in Maryland and graduated from North Carolina Central University in 2007.

U.S. Capitol Police Chief Matthew R. Verderosa said Bailey was not shot but suffered a minor injury during the shooting. He was later released from the hospital.

In tweets, former House Majority leader Eric Cantor praised Bailey and Capitol Police Special Agent Crystal Griner, who also had been assigned to his security detail.

Sen. Jeff Flake, an Arizona Republican who was at the scene of the shooting, also tweeted about the officers on Tuesday afternoon.

“Just met with Capitol Police officers Crystal Griner and David Bailey at the hospital. Thanked them for saving my life,” Flake said.

Crystal Griner, Capitol Police special agent

Griner, 32, worked alongside Bailey and also was assigned to protect Scalise.

House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) spoke about Griner and her colleagues after the shooting Wednesday.

“It is clear to me, based on various eyewitness accounts, that without these two heroes — Agent Bailey and Agent Griner — many lives would have been lost,” Ryan said.

Verderosa said Griner was in the hospital and in “good condition” after being shot in the ankle.

Matt Mika, lobbyist

Matt Mika, a former congressional staffer who is now a lobbyist for Tyson Foods, also was among those shot.

Mika’s family released a statement that identified him as an Oakland County, Mich., native who is the director of government relations at Tyson Foods. It said he previously worked for Reps. Tim Walberg and Dave Camp, both of whom are Republicans from Michigan.

“Baseball is one of his great passions, and he has always loved the congressional team,” the statement said. “Matt’s family, now traveling to Washington D.C., was informed by paramedics on the scene that Matt was shot multiple times, is in critical condition, and is currently in surgery at an area hospital.”

Zack Barth, congressional staffer

Zack Barth, who worked in the Williams’ office, started his job in the U.S. House of Representatives in 2016. He graduated from the University of Texas at Austin in 2015 and is originally from Houston. He previously served in the campaign of former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush.

“I got shot this morning at the baseball fields but I am in the hospital and okay,” he wrote on Facebook. “Thank you for the thoughts and prayers.”

A representative for Barth’s family said Barth, who had been shot in the calf and used a belt to stop the bleeding, had been released from the hospital.