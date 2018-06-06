Primaries in seven other states help set the political battlefield for November

No state will play a more significant role in the fight for control of Congress than California. But seven other states also held primaries Tuesday, helping set the political battlefield for the first midterm election of Donald Trump's presidency.
The first waves of polls closed in New Jersey, Alabama, Mississippi, South Dakota and New Mexico.
Mississippi Republican Sen. Roger Wicker won his primary contest, as did New Jersey Sen. Robert Menendez, a Democrat who faced federal bribery charges last year. The jury in his case deadlocked, but Republicans hope to use Menendez's legal troubles to tar Democrats across the state, including those fighting to defeat vulnerable GOP incumbents in suburban districts.
Meanwhile, the Democrats got their favored nominees in two key New Jersey congressional races. Mikie Sherrill, a former federal prosecutor and Navy pilot, and state Sen. Jeff Van Drew emerged as the party’s winners in races to replace two retiring Republicans. Both House seats are viewed as prime pickup opportunities for the Democrats.
Meanwhile, two women sought the GOP nominations in governors' races. In Alabama, Gov. Kay Ivey faced three GOP challengers, and in South Dakota Rep. Kristi Noem hoped to become the state GOP's first female nominee for governor.
With the possibility of a Democratic wave on the horizon, the election is a test of voter enthusiasm, candidate quality and President Trump's influence as each party picks its nominees to face off in November.
In Montclair, N.J., voter Lynnette Joy Baskinger, a psychotherapist, said she's fed up with the GOP.
"I still consider myself an independent, but I just won't vote Republican because of what's going on," she said.
It was a different story in Mississippi, where 66-year-old Gladys Cruz wasn't sure which Republican she would support in the state's Senate primary, but wants whoever wins to firmly support Trump.
The president "touches my heart," she said.
Democrats must wrest at least 23 seats from Republican hands to claim the House majority this fall.
Because GOP retirements in the last year have made such a changeover more likely, Trump has urged Republicans to support the party's congressional candidates,
"Keep our country out of the hands of High Tax, High Crime Nancy Pelosi," Trump tweeted, referring to House Minority Leader Pelosi of San Francisco.
There are other kinds of drama playing out in other parts of the country.
In New Jersey, Menendez earned the Democratic Party's nomination for a third term despite being tainted by his recent federal bribery trial. Businessman Bob Hugin claimed the Republican nomination Tuesday and will face Menendez this fall.
In Montana, Republicans will pick a candidate to take on Democratic Sen. Jon Tester, who is among the most vulnerable Democratic senators in the nation. The GOP struggled to recruit top-tier candidates, leaving state Auditor Matt Rosendale and retired Judge Russ Fagg as the most likely nominees.
Democrats have aimed their most aggressive attacks at Rosendale, seizing on his background in Maryland and questions about his experience as a rancher.
In Alabama, Republican Rep. Martha Roby faced a difficult primary challenge after withdrawing her endorsement of Trump in 2016. She made the decision after Trump was caught on video bragging about grabbing women's genitals. Roby's top challenger was the man she beat to win the seat in 2010, former Democratic Rep. Bobby Bright, who switched parties and aimed to even the score.
Governors' races are also taking shape Tuesday in Alabama, Iowa, South Dakota and New Mexico, where Republicans in most cases were fighting to demonstrate their loyalty to Trump.
Women were trying to make history in a few states.
Tuesday's contests feature one in South Dakota, where Noem's bid to become the state GOP's first female nominee for governor opened up the state’s only House seat.
In Iowa, 28-year-old Democratic state Rep. Abby Finkenauer is trying to become the youngest woman to serve in Congress. And in New Mexico, former state Democratic Party Chairwoman Debra Haaland, a tribal member of Laguna Pueblo, is making a bid to become the first Native American woman in Congress.