Heavy police presence as right-wing rally begins in Portland, Ore.

A right-wing group and self-described anti-fascist counter-protesters rallied in Portland, Ore., on Saturday as police tried to prevent the gatherings from turning violent as they have before.
The rally, organized by Patriot Prayer leader Joey Gibson, was the third to roil Portland this summer. Two previous events ended in bloody fistfights and riots, and one counter-protester was sent to the hospital with a skull fracture.
This time, Gibson changed the venue from a federal plaza outside the U.S. courthouse to a waterfront park so some of his Oregon supporters could carry concealed weapons as they demonstrate.
Protesters saw a significant police presence that included bomb-sniffing dogs and weapons-screening checkpoints. In a statement, police said weapons may be seized if there was a violation of law and added that it is illegal in Portland to carry a loaded firearm in public without an Oregon concealed handgun license. Many protesters were expected to be from out of state.
Gibson's insistence on bringing his supporters repeatedly to this blue city has crystallized a debate about the limits of free speech in an era of stark political division. Patriot Prayer has held rallies in many other cities around the West, including Berkeley, that have drawn violent reactions.
But the Portland events have taken on outsized significance after a Patriot Prayer sympathizer was charged with fatally stabbing two men who came to the defense of two young black women — one in a hijab — whom the attacker was accused of harassing on a light-rail train in May 2017.
A coalition of community organizations and a group representing more than 50 indigenous tribes warned of the potential for even greater violence than previous rallies if participants carry guns. It called on officials to denounce what it called "the racist and sexist violence of Patriot Prayer and Proud Boys" and protect the city.
Gibson, who is running a long-shot campaign to unseat Democratic U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell of Washington, said in a live video on Facebook earlier this week that he won't stop bringing his followers to Portland until they can express their right-wing views without interference.
"I refuse to do what Portland wants me to do because what Portland wants me to do is to shut up and never show up again. So, yeah, I refuse to do that, but I will not stop going in, and I will not stop pushing, and I will not stop marching until the people of Portland realize that and realize that their methods do not work," he said.
Self-described anti-fascists — or "antifa" — have been organizing anonymously online to confront Patriot Prayer and the affiliated Proud Boys group in the streets.
A broader counter-protest organized by a coalition of labor unions, immigrant rights groups and artists planned to gather at City Hall before the Patriot Prayer rally. Organizers said that while Patriot Prayer denies being a white supremacist group, it affiliates itself with known white supremacists, white nationalists and neo-Nazi gangs.