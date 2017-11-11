A somber Veterans Day for small Texas community reeling from church massacre

It was a somber Veterans Day in the small south Texas town where more than two dozen people were killed in a mass shooting — nearly half of them from military families with ties to the Air Force.

Around 100 residents, law enforcement officers and first responders gathered Saturday morning outside the community center in Sutherland Springs to pay tribute to the shooting victims with military backgrounds.

Six days earlier, 26-year-old Devin Kelley walked into the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs and shot churchgoers. Among the dead was a pregnant woman whose fetus also perished in the gunfire.

At least 12 of the people killed were either Air Force members or had ties to that branch of the military, according to Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Goldfein.

The special Veterans Day ceremony included a full military salute and remarks from U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas), Wilson County Judge Richard Jackson and other dignitaries.

During the event, Jackson said he hoped the ceremony would help residents in the quiet town start the healing process. Later, first responders gathered in a circle and bowed their heads in prayer.

Alice Garcia, president of the Sutherland Springs Community Assn., who attended the ceremony, said it was a way to honor those who had dedicated years of military service to their country and died in the “horrific tragedy.”

“The mood at the ceremony was emotional but at the same time honorable, especially to have dignitaries here that showed support for the community,” Garcia said.

Among the victims with military backgrounds were Robert Scott Marshall and his wife, Karen Sue Marshall, both 56.

Robert, who was a retiree, joined the Air Force after graduating high school. Karen served in the Air Force for nearly 25 years, according to a statement by the Texas Military Department. She was also a master sergeant in the Air National Guard and was in the process of retiring.

She recently finished a posting at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland before returning to Texas with her husband.

Other victims who had ties to the military include Shani Louise Corrigan, 51, and eight members of the Holcombe family, including Crystal Holcombe, who was eight months pregnant.

Sutherland Springs is a quiet small town about 30 miles southeast of San Antonio. It’s also near several military installations, including Lackland Air Force Base.

The shooting victims ranged in ages from 1 to 77 years old, according to authorities.

Kelley also had ties to the military, having served in the Air Force from 2010 until 2014. He was sentenced in 2012 to 12 months in military prison for assaulting his wife and young stepson, and received a bad-conduct discharge.

On Nov. 6, investigators said the Air Force’s failure to report the gunman’s history of domestic violence to an FBI database allowed him to pass background checks that would have otherwise barred him from purchasing guns.

Officials also said Kelley’s motive may stem from a domestic dispute he had with relatives who were congregation members, though they were not in church at the time of the shooting.

At the ceremony Saturday, residents of the grieving Texas town sat outside on white folding chairs, not far from the church where the shooting took place.

Scott Olson / Getty Images Taps is played during a Veterans Day ceremony outside the Community Center on November 11, 2017 in Sutherland Springs, Texas. Residents of the community are still trying to heal following the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland on November 5. Taps is played during a Veterans Day ceremony outside the Community Center on November 11, 2017 in Sutherland Springs, Texas. Residents of the community are still trying to heal following the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland on November 5. (Scott Olson / Getty Images)

CAPTION At least 26 people were killed in a shooting at a Baptist church in Texas. The Trump administration is ending a program that protects thousands of Nicaraguans against deportation. Orange County is evicting homeless people from the Santa Ana River trail. The Texas church gunman escaped a mental health facility in 2012, according to newly released records. Three UCLA basketball players were arrested for shoplifting in China. The Walt Disney Co. lifted its ban on Los Angeles Times film critics. At least 26 people were killed in a shooting at a Baptist church in Texas. The Trump administration is ending a program that protects thousands of Nicaraguans against deportation. Orange County is evicting homeless people from the Santa Ana River trail. The Texas church gunman escaped a mental health facility in 2012, according to newly released records. Three UCLA basketball players were arrested for shoplifting in China. The Walt Disney Co. lifted its ban on Los Angeles Times film critics. CAPTION At least 26 people were killed in a shooting at a Baptist church in Texas. The Trump administration is ending a program that protects thousands of Nicaraguans against deportation. Orange County is evicting homeless people from the Santa Ana River trail. The Texas church gunman escaped a mental health facility in 2012, according to newly released records. Three UCLA basketball players were arrested for shoplifting in China. The Walt Disney Co. lifted its ban on Los Angeles Times film critics. At least 26 people were killed in a shooting at a Baptist church in Texas. The Trump administration is ending a program that protects thousands of Nicaraguans against deportation. Orange County is evicting homeless people from the Santa Ana River trail. The Texas church gunman escaped a mental health facility in 2012, according to newly released records. Three UCLA basketball players were arrested for shoplifting in China. The Walt Disney Co. lifted its ban on Los Angeles Times film critics. CAPTION AT&T’s bid for Time Warner Inc. is facing resistance from the Department of Justice. Kevin Spacey will be replaced by Christopher Plummer in 'All the Money in the World.' Minority candidates picked up historic wins in races across the country Tuesday. California is on track to meet its emission reduction targets in 2020 and 2030, according to new data. AT&T’s bid for Time Warner Inc. is facing resistance from the Department of Justice. Kevin Spacey will be replaced by Christopher Plummer in 'All the Money in the World.' Minority candidates picked up historic wins in races across the country Tuesday. California is on track to meet its emission reduction targets in 2020 and 2030, according to new data. CAPTION The Texas church gunman escaped a mental health facility in 2012, according to newly released records. Three UCLA basketball players were arrested for shoplifting in China. When Hurricane Harvey hit Houston, much of new real estate in flooding zones did just fine, a Times analysis has found. The Walt Disney Co. lifted its ban on Los Angeles Times film critics. The Texas church gunman escaped a mental health facility in 2012, according to newly released records. Three UCLA basketball players were arrested for shoplifting in China. When Hurricane Harvey hit Houston, much of new real estate in flooding zones did just fine, a Times analysis has found. The Walt Disney Co. lifted its ban on Los Angeles Times film critics. CAPTION Senate Republicans called on Roy Moore to abandon his candidacy for the U.S. Senate in Alabama. In May, a slope of mountain collapsed off Highway 1 overlooking the Big Sur coast. Kevin Spacey’s career has been sent into a stunning free fall. After 40 years of making movies about the Skywalkers, Lucasfilm will create a whole new "Star Wars" trilogy. Photos and video provided by: Associated Press, Brian van der Brug, Getty, KTLA, Francine Orr Senate Republicans called on Roy Moore to abandon his candidacy for the U.S. Senate in Alabama. In May, a slope of mountain collapsed off Highway 1 overlooking the Big Sur coast. Kevin Spacey’s career has been sent into a stunning free fall. After 40 years of making movies about the Skywalkers, Lucasfilm will create a whole new "Star Wars" trilogy. Photos and video provided by: Associated Press, Brian van der Brug, Getty, KTLA, Francine Orr CAPTION The mass shooting at a Texas church may have involved a domestic dispute, officials say. The Trump administration is ending a program that protects thousands of Nicaraguans against deportation. Orange County is evicting homeless people from the Santa Ana River trail. Walt Disney Co. has held talks to buy parts of 21st Century Fox. The mass shooting at a Texas church may have involved a domestic dispute, officials say. The Trump administration is ending a program that protects thousands of Nicaraguans against deportation. Orange County is evicting homeless people from the Santa Ana River trail. Walt Disney Co. has held talks to buy parts of 21st Century Fox.

melissa.etehad@latimes.com

Follow me on Twitter @melissaetehad