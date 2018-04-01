Thousands of Californians who survived the Las Vegas mass shooting could apply to a crime assistance fund, but few have done so

"We continue to receive applications every day, and our Vegas Strong Resiliency Center does daily outreach so hopefully the applications will continue to come in," she said in an email. "But I think it's understandable when you think about the fact that victims from every state came to the concert. I hear a lot of people say they don't want to watch the news and hear about the shooter or the event, so maybe in not watching or reading, they aren't hearing about programs that can help either."