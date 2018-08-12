Police brace for possible clashes as white supremacists and counter-protesters gather in nation's capital

Marching shoulder-to-shoulder in the nation’s capital, large crowds turned out Sunday to denounce racism as a small contingent of white supremacists gathered for a rally in a park across from the White House – a disparity that was heartening to many, but belied deep fears over rising racial divisions across the country.
A year after deadly violence in Charlottesville, Va. became a nationwide symbol of polarization and mayhem, police braced for potential clashes as the two sides converged on the same small patch of greenery in Lafayette Square. But as the afternoon turned to evening and rain began falling from steamy skies, they managed to keep the two sides apart, with the white nationalists surrounded by barricades and outnumbered by police.
The chants and music that echoed across a large swath of downtown Washington, in the shadow of stately public buildings and monuments, weren’t heard by President Trump, who was wrapping up an extended stay at his New Jersey golf resort. As the march grew in size, however, the president sent a series of angry tweets about the Russia investigation, castigating the Justice Department, the FBI and the news media.
Counter-protesters began gathering hours before the arrival of the “Unite the Right 2” marchers, some of whom who assembled at a suburban Metro before heading into town. Elizabeth Oka, 28, a musician who moved here from Monrovia, Calif., said she felt morally obliged to protest against hatred in all its forms.
“If enough people do this, it sends a message,” she said. “As a citizen, it is my right and responsibility to do this.“
Nearby, Garold Jacob, a 36-year-old African American man from Brooklyn, N.Y., said he was afraid the country was moving backward in race relations. “This regression to the past cannot be allowed,” he said.
A series of recent polls showed a majority of Americans believe race relations have worsened under Trump.
A large law enforcement presence awaited the white supremacist marchers at the Foggy Bottom metro stop in Washington, with dozens of motorcycle-mounted police forming long ranks as they emerged. Paramedics were on standby as counter-protesters in Freedom Plaza, several blocks from the White House, began marching toward Lafayette Square.
The president, who was on the last day of a weeklong working vacation at his golf resort in Bedminster, N.J., tweeted Saturday that he condemned “all types of racism and acts of violence” and called for the nation to “come together.”
“Riots in Charlottesville a year ago resulted in senseless death and division,” he wrote in his Twitter message. . “We must come together as a nation. I condemn all types of racism and acts of violence. Peace to ALL Americans!”
Last August, Trump triggered an outcry when he said “both sides” were to blame after a self-declared neo-Nazi rammed his car into a crowd of counter-protesters, killing one woman, and critics on Sunday said his most recent statement echoed that seeming assignment of moral equivalence to the two sides.
The president also said last year that many of the white nationalists were “good people.”
Last week, Trump appeared to stoke racial tensions when he insulted the intelligence of NBA star LeBron James and CNN anchor Don Lemon, both of whom are black, and again condemned black pro football players who kneel during the national anthem to protest police brutality.
One of the few African Americans who has worked in the Trump White House, Omarosa Manigault Newman, accused him of being a “racist, misogynist and bigot” who used racial epithets, according to a memoir being released Tuesday. The former White House aide was fired last year.
Trump on Saturday slammed his former special assistant as “a lowlife,” and senior White House counselor Kellyanne Conway dismissed her charges Sunday as untrue. On ABC’s “This Week,” Conway said she had “never a single time heard” Trump utter a racial slur, and never heard Manigault Newman complain he had done so.
“So the only thing that’s changed is that she’s now selling books,” Conway said.
.
As the Washington counter-protesting crowds grew larger in late afternoon, there were some ominous signs that not all marchers were peaceful. “It takes a bullet to bash fash,” read a banner carried by “antifa” protesters, many clad in black and wearing masks as they marched toward the White House. But as night fell, no real clashes had occurred.
In Charlottesville, 115 miles south of Washington, more than 100 anti-racism demonstrators gathered near the site where Heather Heyer, a 32-year-old paralegal, was run down and killed last Aug. 12.
Heyer’s mother, Susan Bro, marked the anniversary by laying flowers at a makeshift memorial. She also paid tribute to two Virginia State Police troopers who were killed in the crash of a helicopter deployed during last year’s clashes.
On the Sunday TV talk shows, critics faulted Trump for helping foment racial divisiveness, while supporters said he had not been sufficiently credited for decrying hate groups.
A former senior White House aide, ex-legislative director Marc Short, said the outcry over Trump’s initial blaming of both sides for the Charlottesville violence obscured his condemnation, two days later, of white supremacists and other hate groups.
"We say the president didn’t call it out by name but he did," Short said on ABC’s “This Week.” He added, "We mixed the messages, which was unfortunate and wrong. But he president did call it out, and too often we don’t actually remember that."
Critics painted a picture of a polarizing president who uses racially charged language and cultural grievances in the partisan debate over immigration and other issues.
“There is a concerted effort that [Trump] has been engaged in to divide people, including dividing them based on race,” Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.), said on CBS’ “Face the Nation,” citing Trump’s tepid response to the violence in Charlottesville as a watershed moment.
Rep. Elijah E. Cummings (D-Md.), who is African American, said Trump’s call for unity on Saturday did not go far enough in condemning white supremacists and neo-Nazis and seeking to quell racism among his followers.
"I think it’s a low bar for the president of the United States to simply say he’s against racism," Cummings said on ABC. "He’s got to be better than that.”
Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, reflecting on last summer’s violence in Charlottesville, said on CNN’s “State of the Union” that Trump’s reaction then was “shocking” to him.
“There's a time in your presidency when you need to show moral leadership and you need to stand and send a message to the world,” said McAuliffe, a Democrat. “He failed that day. ”