Dig it: Archaeologists scour Woodstock '69 concert field

Aging baby boomers might blanch at the thought of archaeologists combing over the place that literally lent its name to their generation — as if it was a Civil War battle site. But Max Yasgur’s old farm about 80 miles north of New York City is already on the National Register of Historic Places. And the hillside has been preserved since the late ’90s by a nonprofit organization that runs an adjacent ’60s-themed museum (complete with a psychedelic bus).