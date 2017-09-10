NATION
Live Updates: The latest on Hurricane Irma
Hurricane Irma made another powerful landfall near Naples today after inundating the Florida Keys early this morning.

Here's what we know:

    As evening falls, Miami residents start to peek outside

    Patrick J. McDonnell and
    Les Neuhaus

    As night fell Sunday on Miami, the winds, while still fierce,  had diminished to the point where it was possible to stand outside without tumbling over.

    The rain that had fallen in horizontal sheets since the pre-dawn hours had ceased. Some vehicles were seen traversing streets littered with branches, pieces of road signs and other detritus from the storm. Branches and other debris still flew in the air. 

    A few people ventured outside, some with dogs seemingly relieved to be in the fresh air after being cooped inside for so long. The sky was clearing and lights were on in many of the downtown towers, an indication perhaps that progress was  was being made in restoring power to the many left in the dark as Irma plowed through the state.

    With most street lights and intersection signals out, drivers ignored red lights, sometimes using common sense, sometimes not.

    A block from the Biscayne Boulevard waterfront, the wealthier of downtown residents were walking their well-groomed dogs and taking pictures of debris.

    Miami residents gather under an overpass to shield from the continuing wind. (Les Neuhaus/Los Angeles Times)
    A dozen blocks east of there, groups of homeless people were huddled under bridges and highways. Some parked cars had windows blown out.

    The wind still howled, but nothing like the thunderous roar that had shaken the city since the pre-dawn hours.

    Latest updates

