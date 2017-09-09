Irma’s battering of Florida started Saturday morning as bands of tropical storm-force winds reached South Florida and the spindly Keys braced for a potentially catastrophic direct hit Sunday.
Here's what we know:
- Nearly 7 million people have been ordered to evacuate
- Desperation has set in among South Florida residents
- Irma has devastated several Caribbean islands, with at least 24 dead
Hurricane Irma likely to strengthen back into a Category 4 storm before reaching Florida
|Javier Panzar
Hurricane Irma will probably regain strength and become a Category 4 storm as it moves away from Cuba and enters the warm waters south of Florida.
Irma is likely to reach the lower Florida Keys around daybreak Sunday, the National Weather Service reported in its latest update.
Officials are urging people to wrap up their storm preparations and evacuate. The threat of flooding is the worst in southwestern Florida, where 10 to 15 feet of inundation is expected.
The storm is expected to dump between 10 to 20 inches of rain over most of the Florida Keys, the Florida peninsula and southeast Georgia. Some locations could see as much as 25 inches in all Saturday through Monday.
While Miami is still expected to get hurricane-force winds of up to 90 mph and a storm surge of 3 to 6 feet, weather forecasters said the area would probably not see the kind of devastation the region suffered with Hurricane Andrew in 1992.
The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch for the area around North Miami Beach at 8 p.m. local time.
Increasingly, it appears that southwestern Florida, the area around Fort Myers and Naples, is likely to bear the brunt of the storm — with Tampa and St. Petersburg also along the storm’s latest projected path.
Winds are already picking up: The National Weather Service in Key West reported 61-mph winds at its office.
The National Weather Service in Miami put out a video on social media Saturday urging people to evacuate from southwestern Florida.
"This is a life-threatening situation. If you have been ordered to evacuate and haven't already done so, you are risking serious injury or even death," said meteorologist Robert Molleda. "Please evacuate immediately. Save your life and those of your loved ones."