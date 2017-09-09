A tornado watch was issued for southern Florida on Saturday as Hurricane Irma continued its march toward a potentially catastrophic landfall in the Florida Keys.

One possible twister was already spotted approaching a town on the southwest coast of the peninsula.

“Possible tornado moving towards Everglades City around 12:28 p.m. — Take cover now!” the National Weather Service tweeted.

The tornado watch, which will last until midnight, covers the following counties: Broward, Miami-Dade, Palm Beach, Monroe, Collier, Lee, Charlotte, Hendry and Glades. The hurricane’s outer bands had been expected to raise the danger of tornadoes as they pass over the area Saturday.