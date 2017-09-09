NATION

Irma’s battering of Florida started Saturday morning as bands of tropical storm-force winds reached South Florida and the spindly Keys braced for a potentially catastrophic direct hit Sunday.

Here's what we know:

    Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

    Tornado watch issued as Florida Keys prepare for the main blow from Hurricane Irma

    David Fleshler

    A tornado watch was issued for southern Florida on Saturday as Hurricane Irma continued its march toward a potentially catastrophic landfall in the Florida Keys.

    One possible twister was already spotted approaching a town on the southwest coast of the peninsula.

    “Possible tornado moving towards Everglades City around 12:28 p.m. — Take cover now!” the National Weather Service tweeted. 

    The tornado watch, which will last until midnight, covers the following counties: Broward, Miami-Dade, Palm Beach, Monroe, Collier, Lee, Charlotte, Hendry and Glades. The hurricane’s outer bands had been expected to raise the danger of tornadoes as they pass over the area Saturday.

    Read more

    Latest updates

    Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
    EDITION: California | U.S. & World
    85°