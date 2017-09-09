Irma’s battering of Florida started Saturday morning as bands of tropical storm-force winds reached South Florida and the spindly Keys braced for a potentially catastrophic direct hit Sunday.
Here's what we know:
- Nearly 7 million people have been ordered to evacuate
- Desperation has set in among South Florida residents
- Irma has devastated several Caribbean islands, with at least 24 dead
Tornado watch issued as Florida Keys prepare for the main blow from Hurricane Irma
|David Fleshler
A tornado watch was issued for southern Florida on Saturday as Hurricane Irma continued its march toward a potentially catastrophic landfall in the Florida Keys.
One possible twister was already spotted approaching a town on the southwest coast of the peninsula.
“Possible tornado moving towards Everglades City around 12:28 p.m. — Take cover now!” the National Weather Service tweeted.
The tornado watch, which will last until midnight, covers the following counties: Broward, Miami-Dade, Palm Beach, Monroe, Collier, Lee, Charlotte, Hendry and Glades. The hurricane’s outer bands had been expected to raise the danger of tornadoes as they pass over the area Saturday.