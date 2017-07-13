Former President Carter becomes ill while building houses in Canada

Jimmy Carter on Thursday was treated for dehydration in Canada, where the former president was helping build houses for Habitat for Humanity.

Habitat for Humanity said in a statement that the 92-year-old Carter was "dehydrated working in the hot sun" at a build site in Winnipeg. Carter told Habitat officials he was OK, and encouraged volunteers to keep building, the organization said.

News outlets reported that firefighters and paramedics arrived at site, and CBC News said Carter was taken to a hospital.

Carter and his wife, Rosalynn, are in the middle of a weeklong project building houses in various Canadian cities. It is the 34th time the Carters have volunteered to build houses for the Atlanta-based charity.