New York police investigating possible vandalism at a largely Jewish cemetery

The New York Police Department is investigating a report of possible vandalism at a predominantly Jewish cemetery.

An NYPD spokesman said Sunday that the department's hate crimes division has been notified of headstones found toppled at Washington Cemetery in Brooklyn.

State Assemblyman Dov Hikind tweeted photos Saturday night showing some headstones on the ground. The Democrat says he'll go to the cemetery later Sunday to see them.

There has been a rash of vandalism at Jewish cemeteries and 122 bomb threats called in to Jewish organizations in three dozen states since early January.

Authorities said Friday that Juan Thompson, a former journalist fired for fabricating details in stories, made at least eight of the threats against Jewish institutions nationwide as part of a campaign to harass and frame his ex-girlfriend.

