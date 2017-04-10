Two people find dead bat in packaged salad they were eating, sold by a Florida Wal-Mart

A recall has been issued after two people in Florida found a dead bat in the packaged salad they were eating.

The Miami Herald reports that Fresh Express has recalled its Organic Marketside Spring Mix, which was shipped to Wal-Mart stores in the Southeast.

In addition to Florida, the salads went to Walmart stores in Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the bat was tested for rabies but because it was in deteriorated condition, rabies could not be definitively ruled out.

The CDC said the risk of rabies transmission is low but recommended that the two people eating the salad start getting rabies treatment. The CDC says both report being in good health so far.

ALSO

Gorsuch's impact on divided Supreme Court will begin immediately

Portland's longtime homeless camp is moving, but underlying problems persist

In a consequential week, Trump leans on the Washington establishment he vowed to disrupt