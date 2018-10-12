'Unimaginable destruction' in Florida's Panhandle as Hurricane Michael death toll rises to 11

A man outside Tallahassee, Fla., was killed by a falling tree, the first of "four storm-related fatalities" announced by the Gadsden County Sheriff's office. An 11-year-old girl in Georgia died when Michael's winds picked up a carport and dropped it through the roof of her grandparents' home. A driver in North Carolina was killed when a tree fell on his car. Then, as Michael blew through Virginia as a tropical storm, authorities said five people there were killed, including four who drowned and a firefighter whose truck was struck by a tractor-trailer as he responded to an accident in heavy storm conditions.