Florida judge denies 'stand your ground' defense in movie theater shooting of texting man

A Florida judge has denied a "'stand your ground" defense for a retired Florida police officer who fatally shot a man in a movie theater over texting.

Judge Susan Barthle ruled Friday that 74-year-old Curtis Reeves must stand trial in the death of 43-year-old Chad Oulson. Reeves is charged with second-degree murder.

Reeves said he shot Oulson after he was either punched or hit in the face with a cellphone. The judge said video of the events that afternoon didn't support his testimony.

The incident happened in a movie theater in a suburb north of Tampa, after the two men got into an argument because Oulson was texting his daughter's day care provider during the coming attraction trailers.

Reeves is free on bond.

